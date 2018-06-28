Cool off this summer with Christine Roberts and Katy Watson's Meyer Lemon Ice cream Sandwiches with Rosemary Butter Cookies.

Meyer Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches with Rosemary Butter Cookies:

Meyer lemon ice cream:

* 14 oz sweetened condensed milk

* 2 T granulated sugar

* ¼ t Kosher salt

* 1.5 c half & half

* 1 T Meyer lemon zest (or substitute regular lemons)

* ¾ c Meyer lemon juice

Mix together ingredients in a bowl and transfer to a zip-top bag. Refrigerate overnight or until very cold. Churn in ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Spread into 8x8” pan lined with parchment paper and freeze until hard. Stamp out ice cream disks with cookie cutter to assemble ice cream sandwiches.

Rosemary butter cookies:

* 2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

* 2/3 c granulated sugar

* 1 egg

* 2 T half & half

* ¾ t Kosher salt

* 1.5 t vanilla

* 1.5 T rosemary, very finely chopped plus additional for garnish

* 2.5 c all-purpose flour

Cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, vanilla, half & half, and salt. Slowly mix in rosemary. Add flour, a little at a time, until fully incorporated. Refrigerate dough until cold, at least one hour. Roll out onto the floured surface and cut with cookie cutters. Use rosemary sprigs to decorate tops of cookies.

Bake dough on parchment-lined baking sheets at 350 until just barely golden brown at edges, 10-12 minutes. Cook on wire racks completely then assemble into ice cream sandwiches.

© 2018 WXIA