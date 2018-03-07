ATLANTA -- Arguably the originator of Nashville-style Hot Chicken, Hattie B's Chicken will be finally opening an Atlanta location on Thursday, July 12, according to food blog Eater Atlanta.

The location, in a former classic-style Phillips 66 filling station on Moreland Avenue, was previously home to a laundromat.

Fans of Hattie B's are familiar with its style of hot fried chicken which comes with varying levels of heat. The Hattie B's website has its own creative way of describing the heat levels. "Southern" or "No heat." Then there's "Mild," or "Touch of heat." That is followed by "Medium," or "Warming up." That's followed by "Hot!" or "Feel the heat." Next, there's "Damn hot!!" or "Firestarter." And finally, there's "Shut the cluck up!!!" or "Burn notice."

The Atlanta location joins three Nashville locations plus restaurants in Memphis and Birmingham.

They serve hot chicken sandwiches with a chicken breast, cole slaw, Nashville comeback sauce and a kosher pickle. They also serve chicken plates with a quarter or half chickens, chicken wings or chicken tenders. Those are served with two sides, bread and pickles.

Sides include Southern greens, crinkle cut fries, pimento mac and cheese, baked beans, red skin potato salad, creamy cole slaw or black-eyed pea salad.

Hattie B's also serves local craft beer as well as domestic beer, and if you're not interested in beer, they serve iced tea -- "sweet or un" -- as well as lemonade and other soft drinks. For desserts, they serve banana pudding and seasonally, they have peach cobbler.

According to Eater Atlanta, call-in to-go orders and online ordering will be ready by August 1. Hours for the Atlanta location are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 pm.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 299 Moreland Avenue, NE. Atlanta.

