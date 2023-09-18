Here are the best deals you can get on National Cheeseburger Day in metro Atlanta

Let's bite in, shall we?

ATLANTA — If you're craving a burger, then it's time to rejoice because Monday is your lucky day. It's National Cheeseburger Day across America and we have the advice on how to enjoy your cheeseburger in paradise at the best price.

There are plenty of options for those wanting to enjoy a quick and easy fast-food burger, but there's also some sneaky good deals at top of the line burger restaurants in and around the city. Let's bite in, shall we?

Burger restaurant chain deals

McDonald's

We'll start with the most famous of all burger chains. McDonald's has an excellent deal offered up for the big day. For anyone who has the app downloaded on their phone, you can purchase a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents all day long.

Wendy's

This other popular burger joint has actually stretched its deal out for several days -- from Sept. 18-22. You can get a junior bacon cheeseburger for just $.01, yes that's one cent, with any purchase over the next five days.

Burger King

You can have it your way at Burger King as well on Monday, as customers who are signed up with the restaurant's Royal Perks account can get a free cheeseburger if they have made a purchase of $1 or more this year on the account.

Krystal

Burger fans who want a Krystal slider can go grab the Cheese Krystal for just $1.

Hardee's

You can get half off a double cheeseburger all day long at Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Dairy Queen

Although you may usually come here to get one of their famous Blizzards, the place known shorthand as DQ is offering a free single Original Cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more.

BurgerFi

At BurgerFi, you not only get a good deal, but you also get an upgrade when it comes to the quality of the burger. The restaurant is offering a $3 premium cheeseburger for customers who buy a Coca-Cola freestyle beverage. The $3 double cheeseburger is available only for dine-in guests.

Wahlburger's

With a location in Downtown Atlanta's tourist district and one at The Battery, you can stop by actor Mark Wahlberg's famed burger diner and get half off any burger on the entire menu on Monday. Mark also owns it alongside brothers Donnie and Paul, the latter of which is a chef.

Local burger restaurant deals in metro Atlanta

Wayback Burgers

The Atlanta burger joint off Chamblee Tucker Road is offering a buy one burger, get one free deal on their Classic Burger all day on Monday to celebrate the day. If you order online, use code: BOGOCLASS at order.waybackburgers.com.

Dantanna's

The steakhouse in Buckhead is bringing back its Heart Attack Burger from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 for National Cheeseburger Day. It features two juicy ground beef patties, topped with a sunny side up egg, a double order of thick sliced hickory smoked bacon and fried onions, and is served between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

NFA Burger

The Dunwoody burger restaurant, which was voted best Atlanta burger by one publication, is actually located at a gas station. That doesn't stop the burgers from being tremendous. They are offering up a select number of its Scattered, Smothered and Covered Burger where money from the proceeds on the burger will be donated to charities and other organizations, such as one helping Hawaii after the wildfires.