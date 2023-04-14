It's a special day in Georgia - National Pecan Day

ATLANTA — Pee-can, puh-cahn, tomato, tomahto. We can all enjoy pecans today; however, we say it.
That's because it's National Pecan Day.
It's a particularly special day in Georgia - the nation's leading producer of pecans.
The Peach State might very well be better known as the Pecan State - states, including both South Carolina and California, grow more peaches than Georgia. After a blip due to Hurricane Michael that saw New Mexico briefly overtake Georgia in pecan production, as of 2021, Georgia is back in its rightful spot atop the pecan pile.
According to the Georgia Pecan Commission, the state grows 100 million pounds of pecans annually for domestic and foreign markets. The annual crop is worth about $80 to 100 million.
So where do you find Georgia's prodigious pecans?
The commission notes there are prominent nurseries in cities such as Blackshear, Hawkinsville, Valdosta, Chula, Ray City, Baconton and Lakeland. Suppliers also span south Georgia, generally the state's pecan capital.
The commission also highlights that there's way more than pie you can do with pecans.
Things you can make with pecans beyond pie
- Loaves of bread
- Cookies, crackers and wafers
- Cheese blends
- Oils and butter
- Cake mixes
- Teas
- Pancakes and waffle mixes
- Beer, vodka and other spirits
- Health bars
- Candies, ice creams and other confections
- Dips, dressings and vinaigrettes