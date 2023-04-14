It's a special day in Georgia - National Pecan Day

According to the Georgia Pecan Commission, the state grows 100 million pounds of pecans annually for domestic and foreign markets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Pee-can, puh-cahn, tomato, tomahto. We can all enjoy pecans today; however, we say it.

That's because it's National Pecan Day.

It's a particularly special day in Georgia - the nation's leading producer of pecans.

The Peach State might very well be better known as the Pecan State - states, including both South Carolina and California, grow more peaches than Georgia. After a blip due to Hurricane Michael that saw New Mexico briefly overtake Georgia in pecan production, as of 2021, Georgia is back in its rightful spot atop the pecan pile.

According to the Georgia Pecan Commission, the state grows 100 million pounds of pecans annually for domestic and foreign markets. The annual crop is worth about $80 to 100 million.

Happy National Pecan Day! Did you know that Georgia is the #1 pecan producing state in the country? Celebrate by snacking on some delicious Georgia Grown pecans today! pic.twitter.com/usyecjLKgn — Georgia Department of Agriculture (@GaDeptAg) April 14, 2023

So where do you find Georgia's prodigious pecans?

The commission notes there are prominent nurseries in cities such as Blackshear, Hawkinsville, Valdosta, Chula, Ray City, Baconton and Lakeland. Suppliers also span south Georgia, generally the state's pecan capital.

The commission also highlights that there's way more than pie you can do with pecans.

Things you can make with pecans beyond pie

Loaves of bread

Cookies, crackers and wafers

Cheese blends

Oils and butter

Cake mixes

Teas

Pancakes and waffle mixes

Beer, vodka and other spirits

Health bars

Candies, ice creams and other confections

Dips, dressings and vinaigrettes