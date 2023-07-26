x
Whataburger proclaims Aug. 8 'National Whataburger Day'

Did someone say 'free Whataburgers'?!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As if we needed a special day to celebrate our love for Whataburger. 

Nonetheless, the popular fast-food restaurant, which was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950, has proclaimed August 8 "National Whataburger Day" to celebrate 73 years of business. 

The company will celebrate the day with free Whataburgers, VIP customer experiences and will even wipe out $73,000 in school lunch debt, $1,000 for every year they have been serving customers. 

"At Whataburger, we believe hunger should never be an obstacle to a student’s academic success or prevent them from reaching their dreams," the company said in a statement. 

To get a free Whataburger, you must be signed up for Whataburger Rewards. Free burgers will be given to rewards members on August 7 and 8.

And listen up, table tent collectors: Whataburger will be be handing out limited quantities of inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to customers who visit the restaurant on the special day. You can also snag a special table tent with any order at the online Whatastore

The company is asking that fans show their love by posting their favorite Whataburger moments using the hashtag #NationalWhataburgerDay on social media. 

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

