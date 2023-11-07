New food bank center targeting another area of major need: Cobb County

It's expected to be open by the end of July at 1605 Austell Road and is hoped to be a lifesaver for the families in and around the Fair Oaks communities

MARIETTA, Ga. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday brought much-needed attention to a new food bank opening in the Cobb County community, where organizers said the need is greater than the resources.

Atlanta Community Food Bank said it expects the location to be open by the end of July at 1605 Austell Road and is hoped to be a lifesaver for the families in and around the Fair Oaks communities of Cobb County, just south of Marietta Square.

“This community, the Fair Oaks community just south of Marietta, has a really large Hispanic population,” Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said, adding later, "We really designed this location with that community in mind after working with other stakeholders in the community to really zero-in on this location.”

Waide said they look to meet the community where they are and offer culturally relevant foods for the families. He expects that 700 families a week would cycle through the local once it's open.

“We're seeing about 40% more people access food through our network than we did only a year and a half ago,” Waide said, “and at the same time, we're seeing a real big pullback in federal supports for these families."

And still, the bank is looking for ways to make the process easier on families; according to Waide, residents can make appointments to pick up food. This makes it easier to get in and out and not add another hassle to the family's day.

“They’re going be able to call or text to make appointments so that when they show up to get food,” Waide said, “they can get in and out very quickly and really get on to the other things they need to do to support their families."

With prices fluctuating, often towards the higher side, and fewer benefit programs available, Waide said this leads to "more people who are vulnerable and in harm's way." The new food bank center aims to be a bridge to a family’s survival and future.

“They will get access to really high quality, nutritious food at no cost to them,” Waide said. “They'll get connected to other benefit programs. They'll get connected to other community resources. And all in all, that'll help them build more stability and really get on a pathway to a brighter future.”

Waide said it will fill a gap in the food bank’s network in that part of Cobb, where the need is, as the food bank works to expand its network.