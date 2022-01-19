Oscar Mayer launches, quickly sells out of bologna-inspired face masks

Oscar Mayer partnered with a beauty company to come up with a hydrating mask. The mask has sold out on Amazon, but they're working on restocking.

CHICAGO — While Oscar Mayer is well known for their hot dogs, bologna and bacon, they're now getting into the skincare business with a new face mask.

According to USA Today, the Kraft Heinz brand partnered with Korean beauty and skincare company, Seoul Mamas, to launch a bologna-inspired face mask.

The product launched on Amazon Wednesday and was sold out hours later.

The product is described as an "Oscar Mayer Bologna Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask."

"Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients protect and hydrate. Collagens lock in moisture and promote skin elasticity. Bologna-design induces unparalleled serotonin surges and a prolific amount of selfies," according to the benefits section of the product.

Oscar Mayer also emphasizes that the product is not made to be eaten.

Before the hydrating-bologna mask was sold out, the mask was selling for $5. USA Today said the company is working on re-stocking the product.