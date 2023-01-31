P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday

The restaurant is open now for delivery and take-out orders.

ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company.

Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.

This Arizona business has been in metro Atlanta since it opened its first bistro in 1999. The Perimeter Mall location brings their total restaurant count to five, with most locations in either North Atlanta or just north of the perimeter.