Pi Day 2022 deals: Here's where to get $3.14 pizza, pies and more

ATLANTA — It's March 14, which means Pi Day deals are here!

Here's where you can find $3.14 pizza, pies and more across Atlanta.

Pizza

At Blaze Pizza, sign up for their app and get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14. If you already have their app, the Pi Day reward is available through March 31.

Snag a $3.14 Blue Moon pint or a $3.14 take n' bake pizza for later at any Blue Moon Pizza locations in Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Marietta.

Looking for a pizza and a pie? MTH Pizza in Smyrna

Tucked away in Old Fourth Ward, Nina and Rafi is offering pizza pie lovers a $3.14 draft beer with the purchase of a whole pie.

Download the Your Pie rewards app, and you'll be able to get $3.14 off one 10-inch pizza from March 14 through March 16 at any of their locations in Atlanta, Marietta, Roswell, Smyrna and Tucker.

Pies

This pie shop is offering BOGO deals on sweet pies using the promo code PIDAY22. Southern Baked Pie Company has locations in Gainesville, Buckhead, Alpharetta, and Vinings or you can order online.