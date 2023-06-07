Guatemalan fried chicken coming to Lawrenceville

Metro Atlanta is no stranger to fried chicken and now there will be a new flavor in the mix.

Pollo Campero will open its doors in Lawrenceville June 14. The Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant will serve up juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken as its highlight menu items.

"Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, including a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala," a news release reads.

Other customer favorites include its empanadas, sweet plantains, and its yuca fries.

The restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting grand opening on June 14 at 10 a.m led by the Consulate General of Guatemala Telma Borrayo and other city dignitaries. The first 100 guests in line will also get a voucher to receive Campero for a year.

Pollo Campero grand opening details