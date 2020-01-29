ATLANTA — If you've ever been eating Trix cereal in the morning and enjoyed it but thought it'd be even better if it was a beer, at last, there is a product for you.

Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs says it will release its new Trix Skittles Berliner Weisse on Feb. 7, a "radically awesome Berline Weisse that's like a cereal in beer form," according to a release.

Pontoon describes the beer, which they're calling "Rainbow Smiggles," as a twist on their usual sour recipe, "featuring Skittles, Trix cereal, strawberries, pineapple, vanilla and lactose."

"The Skittles and Trix are brought to light with addition of strawberries to give it a fresh fruity taste as well as pineapples to brighten it with some acidity," a release said. "The two fruits together give a striking similarity to the taste of Skittles which further enhances the flavors."

The brewery has staked its reputation on sours, placing two of them - Fruit Cup Vol. 1 in 2019 and Snozberries Taste Like Snozzberries in 2018 - in the Top 10 of Beer Connoisseur's end-of-year Top 100 awards.

"We like to push the limits and go to extremes to keep the brewers and customers excited about each new sour," Pontoon's head brewer, Chris Baratz, said in the release.

Pontoon is releasing the beer in collaboration with Sprayberry Bottle Shop, the brewery said.

