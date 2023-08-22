Pop-up market providing free groceries to Atlanta families

However, the opportunity is only available for 200 families.

ATLANTA — Families in metro Atlanta have the chance to pick up a week's worth of groceries for free, thanks to a local pop-up market.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Russell Innovation Center of Entrepreneurs on Fair Street. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

It's being presented by Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1, Chevrolet, Mabra Law, and Goodr.

However, the opportunity is only available for 200 families. Items will include things such as fresh produce, meat, eggs, bread, milk, and the like.

People must pre-register to attend the event, which you can do so here.