Popular Smyrna restaurant closing, owner announces

Porch Light Latin Kitchen opened in 2015 and was widely considered one of the city's best restaurants.

SMYRNA, Ga. — One of Smyrna's most popular, innovative restaurants is closing up shop.

Chef Andre Gomez announced on his Instagram on Thursday that Porch Light Latin Kitchen, which happened operated since 2015, was now closed.

The Puerto Rican-born chef, who's been featured in the past in a Food Network competition show, built Porch Light into what was widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in Smyrna and in the broader metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta Magazine named it one of its 75 best restaurants.

"My family and I have made the hard decision this week to close the restaurant," Gomez wrote on Instagram. "At this time, we feel this is the best decision for the business and our family."

The chef thanked staff in the statement for helping him "make my dream a reality."

He indicated he may revive the restaurant, or perhaps open a new one, at sometime in the future.