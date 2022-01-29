USDA warns of possible listeria contamination in Marietta company's chicken salad products

The packaged chicken salad products are made by Simply Fresh Market.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning of possible listeria contamination in ready-to-eat chicken salad products made by a Marietta company.

The packaged chicken salads come in 8-ounce and 16-ounce deli containers from Simply Fresh Market. They are labeled as "chicken salad apples & walnuts" and have a sell-by date of "1/25," or Jan. 25, according to the USDA.

The agency says the products were shipped to three local markets in Atlanta, but does not identify where.

The USDA provided a photo of the products' label:

The USDA said it was not issuing a recall "because the known affected product is no longer available" in stores for anyone to buy, but they're concerned some of the chicken salads may still be in peoples' fridges.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," a USDA release said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."