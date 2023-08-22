x
Raising Cane's opens second outpost in metro Atlanta

There's a new place to get chicken fingers in Buford.
BUFORD, Ga. — There's a new fried chicken spot in Buford.

Beloved chain restaurant Raising Cane's opened its doors in Buford Tuesday. According to a restaurant spokesperson, it's the second location to open in metro Atlanta and the third to open in the Peach State.

People celebrated the grand opening with a DJ, dancing and, of course, Raising Cane's famous chicken fingers. "Canians" can join the chicken fun and place their orders at 3300 Buford Drive.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Buford's location now joins Dacula's and Athens' with more locations planned for Georgia.

