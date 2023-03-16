Raising Cane's now open in metro Atlanta, second location in Peach State

The new location is on Braselton Highway near the Hamilton Creek Plaza in Dacula.

DACULA, Ga. — Georgians are getting another chance to taste the Cane's sauce and crispy chicken tenders.

The popular food chain opened another location in the metro area. Raising Cane’s is now open in Dacula.

It is located at 3845 Braselton Hwy near the Hamilton Creek Plaza, officials said.

The 11Alive SkyTracker captured cars were wrapped around the drive thru Thursday afternoon.

Dacula's grand opening is the food chain's second location in the Peach State. Before the Gwinnett County location, they only had one other chain in Athens.

Customers will be served through the Cane's mobile app, two-lane drive-thru, takeout, dine-in and patio dining, according to a press release.

Thursday's grand opening celebration included giveaways for free Cane’s for a year, a live DJ and more.

Officials with the restaurant also gave money to the Millcreek High School Foundation at their grand opening. The foundation supports local students with scholarships and helps further academic development.

“We have a ton of Caniacs across the South, so it’s only a matter of time before they’re flocking to this Restaurant," said Jamie Brightharp, the general manager.

The restaurant will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and midnight.

Dacula's opening is a step in the company's expansion plan in Georgia, the release stated.