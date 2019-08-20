Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares healthy and delicious bacon recipes on 'Atlanta & Company.'
Straight from Chef Nancy:
Fun BACON Factoids:
- Bacon is one of the oldest processed meats in history. The Chinese began salting pork bellies as early as 1500 B.C.
- More than half of all homes keep bacon on hand at all times.
- Georgia ranks 10th in the amount of bacon consumed according to the Meat Institute of America.
Black-Eyed Pea Salsa
- 1 Tsp Olive Oil
- ½ Cup Chopped Bacon
- 1 Cup Minced Red Onion
- 2 Cloves Garlic, Grated
- 1 Tsp Ground Cumin
- ¼ Tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
- 1 (16 oz) Bag Frozen Black Eyed Peas, Prepared as Package Directs
- 1 (15 ) Can Chopped or Crushed Fire Roasted Tomatoes
- ½ Cup Minced Cilantro
- ¾ Cup Chopped Sweet Cherry Peppers
- Salt and Black Pepper to Taste
Heat the olive oil over medium heat and sauté the bacon until just brown, add the onion, cook and stir for 3 - 5 minutes. Add the garlic. Stir in the cumin, pepper, peas and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro and peppers. Season to taste with salt & pepper.
Bacon Basil and Blueberry Salad
Georgia has a county named Bacon – its county seat is Alma – which is also the Blueberry Capital of Georgia!
- 16 Cups Baby Spinach
- ½ Cup Red Onions, Thinly Sliced and soaked in ice water for 30 minutes, drained and patted dry
- 4 Slices Bacon, crumbled
- 1 Pint Blueberries
- ¼ Cup Julienned Basil
- 1 Cup Slivered or Sliced Almonds, Toasted
Toss together the ingredients in a large bowl and toss with the Balsamic dressing.
Balsamic Dressing
- 3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 TB Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 TB Lemon Juice
- 2 Tsp Grated Garlic
- 2 Tsp Dijon
- 2 Finely Chopped Green Onions, Greens Only
- ½ Tsp Sea Salt
- ½ Tsp Finely Ground Black Pepper
In a jar add the ingredients and shake well.
