Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares healthy and delicious bacon recipes on 'Atlanta & Company.'

Straight from Chef Nancy:

Fun BACON Factoids:

Bacon is one of the oldest processed meats in history. The Chinese began salting pork bellies as early as 1500 B.C.

More than half of all homes keep bacon on hand at all times.

Georgia ranks 10th in the amount of bacon consumed according to the Meat Institute of America.

Black-Eyed Pea Salsa

1 Tsp Olive Oil

½ Cup Chopped Bacon

1 Cup Minced Red Onion

2 Cloves Garlic, Grated

1 Tsp Ground Cumin

¼ Tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

1 (16 oz) Bag Frozen Black Eyed Peas, Prepared as Package Directs

1 (15 ) Can Chopped or Crushed Fire Roasted Tomatoes

½ Cup Minced Cilantro

¾ Cup Chopped Sweet Cherry Peppers

Salt and Black Pepper to Taste

Heat the olive oil over medium heat and sauté the bacon until just brown, add the onion, cook and stir for 3 - 5 minutes. Add the garlic. Stir in the cumin, pepper, peas and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro and peppers. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

Bacon Basil and Blueberry Salad

Georgia has a county named Bacon – its county seat is Alma – which is also the Blueberry Capital of Georgia!

16 Cups Baby Spinach

½ Cup Red Onions, Thinly Sliced and soaked in ice water for 30 minutes, drained and patted dry

4 Slices Bacon, crumbled

1 Pint Blueberries

¼ Cup Julienned Basil

1 Cup Slivered or Sliced Almonds, Toasted

Toss together the ingredients in a large bowl and toss with the Balsamic dressing.

Balsamic Dressing

3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 TB Balsamic Vinegar

1 TB Lemon Juice

2 Tsp Grated Garlic

2 Tsp Dijon

2 Finely Chopped Green Onions, Greens Only

½ Tsp Sea Salt

½ Tsp Finely Ground Black Pepper

In a jar add the ingredients and shake well.

