Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares healthy and delicious bacon recipes on 'Atlanta & Company.'

Straight from Chef Nancy:

Fun BACON Factoids:

  • Bacon is one of the oldest processed meats in history. The Chinese began salting pork bellies as early as 1500 B.C.
  • More than half of all homes keep bacon on hand at all times.
  • Georgia ranks 10th in the amount of bacon consumed according to the Meat Institute of America.
Black-Eyed Pea Salsa
  • 1 Tsp Olive Oil
  • ½ Cup Chopped Bacon
  • 1 Cup Minced Red Onion
  • 2 Cloves Garlic, Grated
  • 1 Tsp Ground Cumin
  • ¼ Tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
  • 1 (16 oz) Bag Frozen Black Eyed Peas, Prepared as Package Directs
  • 1 (15 ) Can Chopped or Crushed Fire Roasted Tomatoes
  • ½ Cup Minced Cilantro
  • ¾  Cup Chopped Sweet Cherry Peppers
  • Salt and Black Pepper to Taste

Heat the olive oil over medium heat and sauté the bacon until just brown, add the onion, cook and stir for 3 - 5 minutes. Add the garlic. Stir in the cumin, pepper, peas and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro and peppers. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

Bacon Basil and Blueberry Salad
Georgia has a county named Bacon – its county seat is Alma – which is also the Blueberry Capital of Georgia!

  • 16 Cups Baby Spinach
  • ½ Cup Red Onions, Thinly Sliced and soaked in ice water for 30 minutes, drained and patted dry
  • 4 Slices Bacon, crumbled
  • 1 Pint Blueberries
  • ¼ Cup Julienned Basil
  • 1 Cup Slivered or Sliced Almonds, Toasted

Toss together the ingredients in a large bowl and toss with the Balsamic dressing.

Balsamic Dressing

  • 3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 TB Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 TB Lemon Juice
  • 2 Tsp Grated Garlic
  • 2 Tsp Dijon
  • 2 Finely Chopped Green Onions, Greens Only
  • ½ Tsp Sea Salt
  • ½ Tsp Finely Ground Black Pepper

In a jar add the ingredients and shake well.

