Gear up for the big game with Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck on Atlanta & Company:
Black Bean Chili
- 2 TB Avocado or Olive Oil
- 1 Cup Chopped Red Onion
- 1 Yellow or Orange Bell Pepper Seeds and Chopped
- 3 Grated Garlic Cloves
- 2 (15 OZ) Cans Black Beans
- 2 (15 OZ) Cans Fire Roasted Chopped Tomatoes
- ½ Cup Orange* Lentils
- 4 Cups Veggie Broth
- 1 TB Chili Powder
- 1 Tsp Cumin
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
- ¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro
- ¼ Cup Chopped Green Onions, plus more for garnish
- Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste
Sauté the onion and pepper in the oil. When soft, about 5 – 7 minutes, add the garlic and cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the next 8 ingredients to the pot and simmer for 20 – 30 minutes. When warmed through, stir in the cilantro and green onions. Season with salt and pepper. Top with additional green onions, shredded cheddar and nonfat greek yogurt.
Garnishes
- Sharp Cheddar
- Nonfat Greek Yogurt with Lime Juice
- Roasted Pork (400F for 20 minutes)
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes (4 Cups Chopped (about ½”) Sweet Potatoes, roasted at 425F for about 30 minutes with a sprinkle of turmeric, salt, pepper and tossed or sprayed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
- Salsa
- Avocado
- Corn Chips or Strips
Wine for the Game
The biggest football game of the year calls for an American Wine – we have a yummy Zinfandel from Lodi California. This deep dark red wine with its smoky, cherry flavor will pair perfectly with the warm and yummy chili!
RELATED: Savory Soup Recipes with Chef Nancy