Black Bean Chili

2 TB Avocado or Olive Oil

1 Cup Chopped Red Onion

1 Yellow or Orange Bell Pepper Seeds and Chopped

3 Grated Garlic Cloves

2 (15 OZ) Cans Black Beans

2 (15 OZ) Cans Fire Roasted Chopped Tomatoes

½ Cup Orange* Lentils

4 Cups Veggie Broth

1 TB Chili Powder

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro

¼ Cup Chopped Green Onions, plus more for garnish

Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Sauté the onion and pepper in the oil. When soft, about 5 – 7 minutes, add the garlic and cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the next 8 ingredients to the pot and simmer for 20 – 30 minutes. When warmed through, stir in the cilantro and green onions. Season with salt and pepper. Top with additional green onions, shredded cheddar and nonfat greek yogurt.

Garnishes

Sharp Cheddar

Nonfat Greek Yogurt with Lime Juice

Roasted Pork (400F for 20 minutes)

Roasted Sweet Potatoes (4 Cups Chopped (about ½”) Sweet Potatoes, roasted at 425F for about 30 minutes with a sprinkle of turmeric, salt, pepper and tossed or sprayed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Salsa

Avocado

Corn Chips or Strips

Wine for the Game

The biggest football game of the year calls for an American Wine – we have a yummy Zinfandel from Lodi California. This deep dark red wine with its smoky, cherry flavor will pair perfectly with the warm and yummy chili!

