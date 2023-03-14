Celebrating Pi Day with Easy Pie Recipes

Baker Lauren Bolden shares 3.14-inspired pie creations on Atlanta & Company.

Happy Pi Day! Baker Lauren Bolden shares a 3, 1, and 4-ingredient pie to celebrate the mathematical holiday. Enjoy her recipes below.

Pie Bar's Key Lime Pie

Filling:

5 Large Egg Yolks

Zest of 4 Small Limes

20 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk

5.5 oz Fresh Key Lime Juice, Strained

9” Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.

2. Bake graham cracker crust for 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

3. In an electric mixer with a wire whisk attachment, whip the egg yolks and lime zest on high speed until fluffy (approximately 6 minutes).

4. After 6 minutes, turn the mixer off and add sweetened condensed milk. Return mixer to high speed and whip until thick (approximately 4 minutes).

5. After 4 minutes, put the mixer on the lowest setting and pour in the lime juice. Mix only until incorporated (approximately 1 minute).

6. Pour the lime filling into the baked graham cracker crust. Pour the lime filling until it reaches the rim of the graham cracker crust.

7. Bake pie at 350° F on the middle rack for 15 minutes. Rotate and bake for an additional 10 minutes. The lime filling should be set when pulled out of the oven. If the filling is not set, add more time in 5- minute increments until set.

8. Cool pie on a wire rack for a maximum of 2 hours, and then refrigerate. This pie will last in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Pie Bar's Oreo Ice Cream Pie

Crust: 9" Oreo Cookie Crust

Filling: Oreo Ice Cream, Slightly Softened

Topping:

Cool Whip or Whipped Cream

Hot Fudge

Extra Oreo Cookies (2 - 4), Crushed to the size of your preference

Directions:

1. Scoop ¾ of a 1.5 Quart Container of Oreo Ice Cream into the pre-made Oreo Cookie Crust. Spread evenly and top with plastic wrap. Place back in the freezer to refreeze.

2. Once frozen through, top with softened cool whip or whipped cream.

3. Drizzle hot fudge over the whipped topping and sprinkle bits of Oreo Cookie on top.

4. Keep in the freezer until ready to serve. This Ice Cream Pie can be served frozen or slightly thawed.

Pie Bar's Bacon & Cheddar Quiche

Ingredients: 9" Pie Shell

For Caramelized Onions:

*This step will take at least 45 minutes, can be done ahead of time.

2 Cups of Diced Onions (will become approximately ¼ cup after caramelizing)

2 Tbs Olive Oil

1 tsp Garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

For the Quiche Filling

4 Large Eggs, slightly beaten

1 ¼ cup Heavy Cream, 36% preferred

1 tsp Dried Chives

½ tsp Black Pepper

Add-Ins:

¾ cup Bacon, cooked and diced to ½” pieces

1 ¼ cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded

Instructions: Begin by Par-Baking Pie Crust

1. Pre-heat oven to 375° F

2. Place the pie shell on a baking sheet. Par-bake by lining the crust with parchment paper and filling it to the brim with pie weights (or dried beans!).

3. Bake the weighted pie for 35 minutes on the bottom rack or until lightly brown.

While the Pie is Par-Baking, Mix the Quiche Filling:

1. Mix eggs and cream together until completely combined.

2. Add chives and black pepper. Mix until combined.

3. In a separate bowl, combine caramelized onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Fold together to combine. Set aside.

4. After par-baking for 35 minutes, remove the weighted pie from the oven. Carefully remove the pie weights (or beans) as well as the parchment paper.

5. Drop oven temperature to 350° F.

Assemble the Quiche:

1. Add the onion, bacon, and cheese mixture to the bottom of the par-baked pie crust. Spread it out evenly across the bottom.

2. Pour egg and cream mixture over the top. Using a spatula, carefully mix together.

3. Return the filled pie to the oven for 20 minutes. Rotate and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Check and then bake for an additional 5 minutes if the filling is still too “jiggly”. This pie is done when the crust is brown and the filling has slightly set.