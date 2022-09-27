Chef Mali's Chilaquiles Recipe & Modelo Michelada

Do you ever crave breakfast for dinner? Or a fabulous brunch dish with a Mexican twist? Chef Mali Wilson has you covered with this tasty chilaquiles recipe and a spicy Michelada.



Chef Mali's De La Viuda Chilaquiles



Ingredients

• 1/4 bottle of De La Viuda Green Pepper Hot Sauce -- amount is dependent on your heat preference.

• 1 tablespoon olive oil (sub veg oil)

• 2 to 3 cups tortilla chips (approximately 30 chips from a bag)

• 1 cups green or red salsa

• 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco or Cotija cheese (almond or cashew cheese sub for vegan recipe)

• 2 tablespoons Mexican crema (or substitute regular sour cream thinned with a splash of milk) I use vegan sour cream

• 1/4 cup browned cooked red onion

• 2 fresh serrano chillies sliced – or jalapeno slices (or pickled)

• 1 small avocado peeled and sliced

• 1 lime quartered

• 2 eggs

• ½ tsp chili flakes optional

• Add chorizo or baked chicken if you'd like



Prep all your garnishes, toppings and sauces first; then assemble your chilaquiles before frying your eggs.

Place chips in a oven-save dish

Add all ingredients, except cheese and crème. Place in preheated oven at 425 degrees for 10-15 minutes.



Quickly fry the eggs to your liking, or scramble if that's your preference and pop them on top of the chilaquiles, add De La Viuda and serve immediately with additional garnishes and crema so the family can customize their dishes to their liking.