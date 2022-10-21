Coconut Snapper Ceviche Recipe

The heart of the kitchen! Chef Julio Delgado whipped up a fresh Peruvian-style Coconut Snapper Ceviche on Atlanta & Company. Share your recipe inspiration on the A&C Facebook page.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup red onion, sliced very thin
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 thai chili pepper ( or Ajo limo Pepper)
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely minced
- 1 teaspoon salt and white pepper
- 1 pound fresh snapper cut into 3/4 inch cubes, or thinly sliced.
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup fresh lime juice, more to taste (3-5 limes)
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- 1 cup coconut milk (whisked until smooth)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the sliced onion in a bowl of generously salted water to soak (to remove bitterness)
- Using gloves, de-seed the pepper, and chop two teaspoons ( half a Thai chili pepper) finely. Finely chop the garlic, and ginger. Add the salt and using the flat surface of a chef’s knife mash it together until it becomes a fine paste.
- Cut the fish and place it in a medium bowl. Gently stir the chili-garlic paste in with the fish, to distribute evenly.
- Add the lime juice, zest and coconut milk Stir to incorporate and cover and chill for 45-60 minutes.
- Drain the onions and add them along with the cilantro to the ceviche.
- Taste and adjust salt and lime, adding more if necessary.
- Serve in a small bowl as an appetizer or over rice or greens for a main course.