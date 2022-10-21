x
Coconut Snapper Ceviche Recipe

Chef Julio Delgado shares his Peruvian-style Coconut Snapper Ceviche on A&C.

The heart of the kitchen! Chef Julio Delgado whipped up a fresh Peruvian-style Coconut Snapper Ceviche on Atlanta & Company. Share your recipe inspiration on the A&C Facebook page.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup red onion, sliced very thin
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 thai chili pepper ( or Ajo limo Pepper)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt and white pepper
  • 1 pound fresh snapper cut into 3/4 inch cubes, or thinly sliced.
  • 1/2 – 3/4 cup fresh lime juice, more to taste (3-5 limes)
  • 1 tablespoon lime zest
  • 1 cup coconut milk (whisked until smooth)
Credit: WXIA

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Place the sliced onion in a bowl of generously salted water to soak (to remove bitterness)
  2. Using gloves, de-seed the pepper, and chop two teaspoons ( half a Thai chili pepper) finely. Finely chop the garlic, and ginger. Add the salt and using the flat surface of a chef’s knife mash it together until it becomes a fine paste.
  3. Cut the fish and place it in a medium bowl. Gently stir the chili-garlic paste in with the fish, to distribute evenly.
  4. Add the lime juice, zest and coconut milk Stir to incorporate and cover and chill for 45-60 minutes.
  5. Drain the onions and add them along with the cilantro to the ceviche.
  6. Taste and adjust salt and lime, adding more if necessary.
  7. Serve in a small bowl as an appetizer or over rice or greens for a main course.
Credit: WXIA

   

