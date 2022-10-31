Easy Fall Quiche and Modelo Negra Beer Cocktail

Celebrate All Hallows' Eve with a yummy seasonal quiche and Modelo Negra Fall Spice Beer Cocktail.

Celebrate Halloween on A&C with a simple, flavorful recipe and toast with a fall cocktail! Chef Mali Wilson shared a yummy quiche and Modelo Negra Fall Spice Beer Cocktail.

Chef Mali's Quick and Easy Fall Quiche

Total Time: 1 hr 7 min

Prep: 5 min

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

Either store-bought or homemade pie dough

4 eggs

1 cup milk, cream or almond milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika or chile powder, or some grated lemon zest (optional)

1/3 cup minced onion or if you have extra time sliced sautéed red onions are delicious as well

Add a few tablespoons of cooked butternut squash or canned pumpkin

4 slices tomato

1/3 cup chopped sautéed or roasted asparagus

3/4 to 1 cup shredded swiss or cheddar cheese

For the meat lovers, add 1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon (I like to use lean Turkey bacon)

You can substitute your favorite veggies and/or meat of your choice, like fresh or frozen chopped spinach.

Directions:

1) Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Bake the crust until it is set or until lightly golden Let the partially baked crust sit cool while you prepare the filling.

2) Make the filling: melt a tablespoon of butter or olive oil in a medium size skillet over medium heat. Add the onion & asparagus and cook until tender but not cooked all the way through; about 3 to 5 minutes.

3) Put the cooked asparagus, onion, crisp bacon, and cheese in a large bowl and toss to combine.

4) Whisk the eggs, milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Stir in the garlic powder,paprika & lemon zest if desired, Spread the vegetable-cheese mixture in the crust, then pour the egg mixture on top and add tomato slices if desired. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F and bake until the filling is set, 40 to 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Let cool at least 30 minutes before slicing.

Tip: Cover the edges of the pie crust as it gets dark fast and you don't want too dark while the filling is baking.Just place foil over crust to reduce any further cooking.

Modelo Negra Fall Spice Beer Cocktail:

12 oz. Modelo Negra

3/4 oz apple cider

1 dash cinnamon

3/4 oz. lime juice

1 cinnamon stick

Preparation: