Guacamole Recipe and Skinny Margaritas

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! Chef Lucero Martinez helped us celebrate with her signature guacamole and skinny margarita. Follow her on Instagram for more inspiration @lucerohotsalsa.
GUACAMOLE "LA LUZ"
Serves 4
- 2 ripe Hass avocadoes
- 2 oz of diced tomatoes (Roma preferable less water content)
- 2 oz of diced white or yellow onion
- .5 oz chopped cilantro
- .5 oz of chopped serrano peppers
- .5 oz of FRESH lime juice
- Salt to taste
- Slice avocadoes in half, remove pit and scoop into a mixing bowl or mortar. With a fork, smash avocadoes to the level that you like either chunky or smooth.
- Add all the ingredients (except tomatoes) mix well and then mix in the tomatoes.
- Serve with your favorite tortilla chips, veggies, or pork rinds (lees carbs)
Variations:
- You can substitute tomatoes for diced mango
- You can add some bacon bites
- Pomegranate to give it a crunchy surprise
LA LUZ SPICY SKINNY MARGARITA
- 1 serving
- 1.5 oz of your favorite silver tequila
- 1 oz of fresh lime juice
- ½ oz of orange juice
- ¾ oz of Agave
- .25 oz of serrano or jalapeño pepper
- 6 oz of ice
In a mixing glass, add the ice and all the ingredients, shake for 5 seconds, and pour it in a cocktail glass.
