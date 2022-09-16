Guacamole Recipe and Skinny Margaritas

Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month!

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! Chef Lucero Martinez helped us celebrate with her signature guacamole and skinny margarita. Follow her on Instagram for more inspiration @lucerohotsalsa.

GUACAMOLE "LA LUZ"

Serves 4

2 ripe Hass avocadoes

2 oz of diced tomatoes (Roma preferable less water content)

2 oz of diced white or yellow onion

.5 oz chopped cilantro

.5 oz of chopped serrano peppers

.5 oz of FRESH lime juice

Salt to taste

Slice avocadoes in half, remove pit and scoop into a mixing bowl or mortar. With a fork, smash avocadoes to the level that you like either chunky or smooth.

Add all the ingredients (except tomatoes) mix well and then mix in the tomatoes.

Serve with your favorite tortilla chips, veggies, or pork rinds (lees carbs)

Variations:

You can substitute tomatoes for diced mango

You can add some bacon bites

Pomegranate to give it a crunchy surprise

LA LUZ SPICY SKINNY MARGARITA

1 serving

1.5 oz of your favorite silver tequila

1 oz of fresh lime juice

½ oz of orange juice

¾ oz of Agave

.25 oz of serrano or jalapeño pepper

6 oz of ice

In a mixing glass, add the ice and all the ingredients, shake for 5 seconds, and pour it in a cocktail glass.