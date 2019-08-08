Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares quick and easy back to school inspo on 'Atlanta & Company.'

Straight from Chef Nancy:

Here in Georgia, It's one of the hottest months of the year and we’re already back-to-school! Here’s a trio of ideas to stock the lunchbox or enjoy after school or weekend snacks. The good news is they are so easy that the kiddos can even help! Plus the recipes are SO yummy everyone in the family can enjoy them too!

Chef Nancy's Pasta Salad

8 OZ Cooked Pasta – Whole Wheat or Alternative Pasta

¼ Cup Shredded Carrots

½ Cup Quartered Grape Tomatoes

¼ Cup Parsley

½ Cup Shredded Cheddar

½ Cup Chopped or Shredded Chicken

½ Cup Chopped Black or Green Olives

1 Cup Shredded Napa Cabbage

1 Cup Shredded Brussels Sprouts

1 Cup Shredded Spinach

Toss the ingredients with your choice of dressings

Italian Dressing

2/3 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ Cup White Wine Vinegar

2 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 TB Italian Seasoning

2 Tsp Honey (optional)

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper to Taste

Shake all the ingredients together in a jar and taste for salt and pepper.

Ranch Dressing

1/2 Cup Greek Yogurt

1 - 2 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

1/4 tablespoon Sea Salt

1/4 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/4 Tsp Onion Powder

1/4 Tsp Dill Weed

Shake all the ingredients together in a jar and taste for salt and pepper.

Chef Nancy's Chocolate Bites

1 Cup Toasted Nuts like Walnuts, Pecans and Almonds

1 Cup Dates

1/3 Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

½ Cup Shredded Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, divided

Pinch of Salt

Add the nuts to the food processor and puree until finely ground. Add the dates, cocoa powder and ¼ cup and process until fully incorporated.

Form into balls with wet hands and roll in the coconut. Place in the fridge for an hour to firm up.

Add some fresh fruit and you’re ready to pack the lunch box!

Chef Nancy Waldeck and Christine Pullara on A&C

If you’re enjoying the yummy salad – a Pinot Grigio is the perfect match. Crisp, clean and bright tasting – it will go well with the dressings and salad no matter which one you choose to toss your pasta with!

