Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares yummy waffles.

Get them below and tag A&C on our Facebook page or tweet/tag @atlandco to be featured.

WXIA

Sweet Potato Waffles

2 Cups Sweet Potato Puree or 1 Medium Sweet Potato, cooked and mashed

2 Large Eggs

2 Cups Oats (can be gluten-free)

2 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking soda

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Ground Nutmeg

1 cup Milk (Can use Almond Milk)

1 tsp Vanilla extract

Grease and preheat the waffle iron according to manufacturer instructions.

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth and incorporated.

Ladle 1/3 cup of mixture unto a waffle and cook until golden on both sides. To serve try chopped roasted pecans and fresh fruit.

To make sweet potato puree roast sweet potatoes at 400 degrees for 45 minutes, or until fork tender. (Or microwave them until done – about 6 – 10 minutes depending on size.) Scoop out inside of sweet potato and mash or put in blender and puree until smooth.

WXIA

Waffle Sandwich

8 Frozen Waffles

3 TB Olive Oil Mayonnaise

1 TB Dijon Mustard

2 Avocadoes, Sliced

12 oz. (16–20 thin slices) Prosciutto or Smoked Ham (Speck)

8 oz. Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1⁄ 2 Cup Power Greens or Spinach

Make the sandwiches: Spread the mayonnaise/mustard mixture evenly over the side of 4 the waffles. Top each with the sliced avocado, the ham, cheese, and greens. Cover with the remaining waffles, then transfer the sandwiches to a large baking sheet. Spray with olive oil spray. Place an ovenproof weight on top (such as a large cast iron skillet) and bake until warm, 10–12 minutes.

Wine with Waffles

An American Pinot Gris from the Pacific Northwest can bridge the gap between the slightly sweeter sweet potato waffle and the savory waffle sandwich. It's rich and fruit forward without being sweet!