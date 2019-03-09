Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares fresh summer salads on 'Atlanta & Company.'

Straight from Chef Nancy:

Indian Summer Salad Recipes that will Help You Keep Your Cool!

The US National Weather Service defines this as weather conditions that are sunny and clear with above average temperatures, during September to November.

No matter how you define it – from September through October here in Georgia, we have hot humid days that seem to stretch on forever.

Here are three recipes that are an easy way to keep your cool, without turning on the stove using the beautiful produce of the season – tomatoes, peppers and herbs.

Summer Salads

Arugula Salad with Summer Ripe Tomatoes and Corn

2 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 TB Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tsp Honey

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

1 Cup Corn, Cooked – Frozen or Fresh

3 Tomatoes, chopped

¼ Cup Chopped Basil

1 Avocado, peeled and diced

6 – 8 Cups Arugula



Toasted Pumpkin Seeds for garnish



Whisk together oil, vinegar and honey, season with salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the corn, tomatoes, and basil. Toss with the vinaigrette, coating the salad with the dressing. Gently fold in avocado. Place the arugula on a serving platter and top with vegetables and pumpkin seeds.

Mediterranean Salad with Tomatoes, Oranges, Olives & Capers

3 Large Tomatoes

2 Large Oranges

2 Cups Coarsely Chopped Baby Spinach

1 Cup Chopped Green Olives

1 Cup Capers

1 Cup Chopped Piquillo Peppers (or Roasted Red Peppers)

½ Cup Chopped EACH -- Parsley and Cilantro

Slice the tomatoes and oranges and arrange them on a large plate. Toss the spinach with half of the vinaigrette, parsley and cilantro. Layer it on top of the tomatoes and scatter the olives, capers and peppers on top. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Let sit for 30 minutes to allow dressing to absorb into the salad and serve.

Summer Salad

Mediterranean Orange Vinaigrette

½ Cup EVOO

1 TB Capers – Chopped or Caper Paste

2 TB Red Wine Vinegar

2 TB Orange Juice

1 TB Dijon Mustard

Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste

Shake all the ingredients together in a jar and taste for salt and pepper.

Wine to Cool You Off!

A crisp and cool Sauvignon Blanc from its home, the Bordeaux region of France! This white Bordeaux, named from the place its from - not the grape its made with - will point out the refreshing flavors of the delicious veggies in these salads. We typically think of Bordeaux for red wine – but we are going to "clink different" today by enjoying a glass of delicious light and fruity white wine from France.

