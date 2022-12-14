Italian Wedding Soup Recipe with a Corona Extra Holiday Cocktail

Holiday soup season is underway! Chef Mali Wilson shared a delicious Italian Wedding Soup. Get the recipe below and toast with a festive Corona cocktail.
Broth Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil **I would spend the money for the real Italian olive oil it makes the flavor more rich.
- 1 cup diced carrots (2-3 carrots depending on how large) **I like to dice the ingredients so it's easy to eat.
- 3/4 cup diced celery 2 large or 3 small stalks
- 1/2 cup minced yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 10 cups organic chicken stock
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 cup small pasta
- 2 tablespoons dried diol
- 12 ounces baby spinach -- Preferably trimmed. Wash spinach thoroughly.
Meatball Ingredients:
- 3/4 pound ground chicken or turkey
- 1/2 pound chicken sausage, remove skin
- 2/3 cup Italian style breadcrumbs
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus extra for serving
- 3 tablespoons milk or almond milk (I don’t do dairy)
- 1 extra-large egg, beaten lightly
- Pink Himalayan salt & fresh ground pepper to taste. **I say to taste because I try not to add too much salt for health reasons.
- 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce of your liking
Directions
- For the meatballs, place all ingredients in a bowl and mix gently with a fork. With a tablespoon drop 1 1/4-inch meatballs onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. (You should have about 30-40 meatballs. Bake for 27-30 minutes, make sure you cooked them thoroughly. They should be lightly browned. You can break one open to make sure the middle is cooked through.
- Heat the olive oil over low to medium heat in a large soup pot. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and saute until soft, stir often for 3-5 minutes. Add the dill, wine, and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Add your pasta to the simmering broth and cook for 7 minutes or until the pasta is to your liking. Add meatballs to the soup and heat sauce, simmer for 1 minute. Sometimes the broth has high sodium so no need for salt but add pepper. Stir in the fresh spinach and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Ladle in soup into big coffee cups and sprinkle each serving with a little extra grated Parmesan.
Corona Extra Holiday Cocktail:
Corona Extra, cranberry juice, fresh cranberries or raspberries (frozen), vodka, mint leafs.