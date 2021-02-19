Mexican Mole Enchiladas Recipe

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares a savory chocolate-inspired recipe with Christine Pullara on 'Atlanta & Company'

Happy National Chocolate Month! Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck changed it up with a savory recipe on Atlanta & Company to celebrate.

Straight from Chef Nancy:

Enchilada Mole Sauce

The name Mole refers to a number of different sauces in Mexico – most often containing chili, chocolate and cinnamon. I’m using the name Mole quite liberally for this sauce, but with its cinnamon, chile and chocolate it reminds me of traditional Mole flavor.

Use this sauce to top enchiladas that are stuffed with roasted red peppers, black beans, roasted mushrooms, corn, hominy, shredded spinach or salsa or a little cheese, (or not!). Garnish with chopped cilantro.

3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Cup Chopped Red Onion

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

1 Tsp Cumin

¼ Tsp Cinnamon

4 Grated Garlic Cloves

3 - 4 TB Whole Wheat Flour

5 TB Chile Powder

4 Cups Veggie Broth

1 OZ 70% or higher Chocolate

Step One

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté the onion with the oregano, cumin and cinnamon until soft about 7-8 minutes and add the garlic. Cook and stir for a minute or until aromatic.



Step Two

Stir in the flour and chili powder, then slowly add the broth, reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce reaches the desired consistency. Stir in the chocolate until it melts and is well blended.

