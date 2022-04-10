Preview the BET Hip Hop Awards with Modelo Beer Chili Recipe

Get ready for tonight's BET Hip Hop Awards with this award-winning chili recipe! Chef Mali Wilson mixes up a slow cooker chili, perfect for the star-studded night.

This slow cooker chili is so yummy and can be made with veggie crumbles, ground beef, or turkey. A bottle of your favorite beer (I love Modelo Negra) gives it a rich flavor, with an assortment of pinto beans, kidney & black beans, onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper and spices.