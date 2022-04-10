Preview the BET Hip Hop Awards with Modelo Beer Chili Recipe

Get ready for tonight's BET Hip Hop Awards with this award-winning chili recipe! Chef Mali Wilson mixes up a slow cooker chili, perfect for the star-studded night.
Easy Slow Cooker Modelo Beer Chili
This slow cooker chili is so yummy and can be made with veggie crumbles, ground beef, or turkey. A bottle of your favorite beer (I love Modelo Negra) gives it a rich flavor, with an assortment of pinto beans, kidney & black beans, onion, tomato, jalapeno pepper and spices.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Modelo Negra
- One cup ground meat of your choice
- 1 1/2 cups of an assortment of pinto, kidney, & black beans
- 8 tablespoons diced onion -- 6 for slow cooker, 2 for toppings
- 2 cups spaghetti sauce, with garlic added. (Eliminates another ingredient)
- One small chopped jalapeño pepper -- half for slow cooker and other for topping
- Chili spices -- buy pre-packaged to keep it simple
- One large chopped fresh tomato
Try adding crackers, green onion, vegan cheese and sour cream for delicious toppings.
Instructions:
- Brown your meat with grilled onions, add to the crockpot (unless it's veggie meat -- wait to add until the end, so it doesn’t get mushy)
- Add diced tomatoes (drained), spaghetti sauce, beans (drained), jalapeno pepper and beer; chili seasoning and/or salt and pepper to taste.
- Lightly stir ingredients
- Cook on high heat for 4-5 hours or low heat for 7-8 hours. Reduce heat and remove lid, prior to serving to allow for it to thicken.