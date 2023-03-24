Toast with Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck as we mix up tasty cocktails on A&C.

Happy National Cocktail Day! Let's toast with the classics on Atlanta & Company. Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared tasty recipes to celebrate in style.

Straight from Chef Nancy:

The Bloody Mary is one of the world’s best-known cocktails, prized for its ability to jumpstart even the groggiest of mornings. The origins of this boozy savory eyeopener aren't exactly clear, but most likely it was created in the mid-1930s by Fernand "Pete" Petiot, a bartender at King Cole Bar at the St. Regis hotel in New York City.

A traditional Bloody Mary must contain at least these 7 ingredients: vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery salt, Tabasco and lemon juice. After that, it's up to your creativity!

Bloody Mary Mix

12 oz Tomato Juice or V-8

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

¼ Tsp Tsp Celery Salt

¼ Tsp Garlic Powder

¼ Tsp Onion Powder

¼ Tsp Smoke Paprika

A Healthy Couple of Dashes EACH of Hot Sauce and Worcestershire

A Good Grind of Pepper

Sea Salt if needed

Add all the ingredients to a jar and shake or stir well.

To make a Bloody Mary, fill two glasses with ice, add an ounce of vodka to each glass top with Bloody Mary mix and stir well. Garnish as desired.

Bloody Mary Soup

2 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Cup Minced Yellow Onion

1 Cup Minced Celery

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 Grated Garlic Cloves

2 Recipes Bloody Mary Mix

2 Cups Chicken Broth

1 TB Worcestershire Sauce

1 TB Lemon Juice

A Couple of Dashes of Hot Sauce

Garnishes: Celery stalk, Cooked Bacon, Shrimp, Jumbo olives stuffed with blue cheese or pimento, Dill pickles, Cheese Cubes

Add the olive oil to a pan and warm. Season the onion and celery with salt and pepper and sauté until soft and then add the garlic. Cook and stir until aromatic about a minute. Add the remaining ingredients to the pan, bring to a simmer and cook for about 15 or 20 minutes until soup is warm and flavors have blended. Serve in a cup and garnish as desired.

Limoncello Parfaits

Easy, Pretty Dessert – and people will love it!

1 Pint Lemon Sorbet

½ Cup Limoncello

1 Bunch Mint, chopped or julienned