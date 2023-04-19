National Garlic Day Recipes

Bring on the garlic! Chef Nancy Waldeck celebrates garlic season with two yummy recipes on Atlanta & Company.
Pan Catalan (Spanish Bruschetta)
- 1 Baguette
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Package ( 4 OZ) sliced Serrano or Prosciutto Ham
- 4 Roma Tomatoes
- 4 Garlic Cloves, peeled
- Fresh Basil for Garnish
Slice and lightly toast baguette on a sheet pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Rub garlic cloves over the baguette slices to flavor the bread. Slice each tomato in half and do the same, rubbing each baguette slice with the cut side of a tomato. Top with ½-1 slices of ham and basil
Roasted Garlic Aioli
Step One
Preheat the oven to 425F. Cut the tops off the heads of garlic and place both in a square of aluminum foil. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Close the foil up to make a packet and put on a baking sheet. Slide into the oven and roast for 45 minutes or until browned and soft. Remove from the oven and when cool, squeeze the garlic into a bowl of a food processor.
Step Two
Add the mayo, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire and hot sauce to the food processor and puree until creamy. Best made at least 4 hours in advance and stored in the fridge covered tightly, to allow flavors to soften. Garnish with parsley and serve with roasted baby potatoes and chicken or shrimp skewers and lemon wedges.
If lemon and garlic go well together – we need a wine with lots of lemon flavor, too! A crisp white like an Italian Pinot Grigio will work beautifully – adding a squeeze more refreshing citrus to the strong flavor of garlic.