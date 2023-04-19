National Garlic Day Recipes

Celebrate National Garlic Day with Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck on A&C.

Bring on the garlic! Chef Nancy Waldeck celebrates garlic season with two yummy recipes on Atlanta & Company.

Pan Catalan (Spanish Bruschetta)

1 Baguette

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Package ( 4 OZ) sliced Serrano or Prosciutto Ham

4 Roma Tomatoes

4 Garlic Cloves, peeled

Fresh Basil for Garnish

Slice and lightly toast baguette on a sheet pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Rub garlic cloves over the baguette slices to flavor the bread. Slice each tomato in half and do the same, rubbing each baguette slice with the cut side of a tomato. Top with ½-1 slices of ham and basil

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Step One

Preheat the oven to 425F. Cut the tops off the heads of garlic and place both in a square of aluminum foil. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Close the foil up to make a packet and put on a baking sheet. Slide into the oven and roast for 45 minutes or until browned and soft. Remove from the oven and when cool, squeeze the garlic into a bowl of a food processor.

Step Two

Add the mayo, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire and hot sauce to the food processor and puree until creamy. Best made at least 4 hours in advance and stored in the fridge covered tightly, to allow flavors to soften. Garnish with parsley and serve with roasted baby potatoes and chicken or shrimp skewers and lemon wedges.