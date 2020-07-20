Peachy Recipes with Taste and Savor

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares peach-inspired recipes with Cara Kneer on 'Atlanta & Company'

Happy National Peach Month! Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a few quick and healthy recipes on Atlanta & Company:



Peach BBQ Sauce

1 TB Olive Oil

1 ½ Cups Minced Red Onion

2 TB Grated Ginger

2 Tsp Grated Garlic

1 ½ Cups (Low Salt/Low Sugar if possible) Ketchup

½ Cup (Low Sugar if possible) Peach Jam

1 Tsp Ground Allspice

2 Large Ripe Peaches, Peeled and Cut into ½” Pieces, (or Frozen Peaches)

¼ Cup Balsamic Vinegar

½ Tsp Sea Salt

¼ Tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Step One In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and stir the onion until golden - about 5 - 7 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Step Two Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the mixture is reduced and thickened slightly, about 30 minutes.

Peach and Avocado Salsa Bowl

6 Cups Shredded Napa Cabbage OR Romaine

1 Cup Shredded Red Cabbage

1 Cup Grated Carrots

2 Peaches, Peeled, Pitted and Sliced

2 Avocadoes, Sliced

¼ Cup Cotija or Grated Parmesan

¼ Cup Pumpkin Seeds

Salsa Dressing (recipe below)

Place the cabbage (or lettuce), red cabbage, carrots in the bottom of a bowl or platter. Arrange the peaches and avocados on top of the salad. Sprinkle the cheese and pumpkin seeds over the salad and drizzle on the dressing.

Salsa Dressing

1 TB Sherry Vinegar, OR Apple Cider Vinegar

1 TB Dijon

1 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ Cup Your Favorite Salsa

Shake all the ingredients together in a jar.

What to drink with Peaches?