Pizza Party Inspiration with Chef Nancy

Happy National Pizza Party Day! Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared healthy and yummy pizza variations on 'Atlanta & Company' to celebrate.

Straight from Chef Nancy:

Oatmeal Crust Pizza

2 Cups *Oat Flour

1 Tsp Baking Powder

1/4 Tsp Sea Salt

2 Tsp Italian Seasoning

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Large Egg

2 Large Egg Whites

2 TB Honey

2 TB Water

2 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Step One

Preheat oven to 400F. Combine oat flour, baking powder, salt, Italian seasoning and garlic powder in a large bowl. Mix in eggs, whites, honey, water and olive oil until dough forms.

Step Two

To assemble the pizza, spread the dough with sauce, sprinkle with cheese and add your favorite toppings. Transfer pizza to oven and cook for 15 minutes.

Crazy Good Cauliflower Pizza

2 Cups Cauliflower (pulsed in the food processor so it looks like crumbs)

1 Large Egg, Beaten

½ Cup Shredded Skim Mozerella

½ Cup Grated Parmesan

1 Tsp Sea Salt

½ Tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

½ Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

Your Choice of Toppings

Step One

Steam the cauliflower in the microwave until soft about 1- 2 minutes. Set aside to cool. When cool, place in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out all the liquid.

Step Two

Preheat the oven to 425F. Mix the cauliflower with the egg, cheeses, salt, peppers, oregano and pat into a flat round on a piece of parchment placed on a sheet tray. Bake for about 10 minutes or until set. Take the pizza out of the oven and add your toppings, return to the oven for 5 - 10 minutes until browned – if necessary, you can run it under the broiler to get it toasty.

Personal Whole Wheat Pizzas

1 1⁄2 Cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 1⁄2 Cups All Purpose Flour

2 Packages Rapid Rise Yeast

1 1⁄2 1Tsp Fine Sea Salt

1 Tsp Sugar

1 1/3 Cup Hot Water (110 -120F) 4 Tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Step One

Crank your oven up to 500F. Combine the Flours, Yeast, Salt and Sugar in a food processor; pulse to mix. Combine the water and oil in a measuring cup. Slowly drizzle the mixture into the processor with the motor running until it forms a sticky ball - the dough will be REALLY soft and sticky.

Step Two

Plop it out on a lightly floured surface. Spray a sheet of plastic wrap with cooking spray and place it sprayed side down on the dough and let it rest for 15 - 20 min- utes before preparing.

Step Three

On a lightly floured sur- face, divide the dough into 10 balls. Pat each ball into a pizza. Spread on your choice of toppings and bake until the crust is crisp and golden about 10-12 minutes.

Mozzarella, Prosciutto and Peaches topping your favorite tomato sauce.

Perfectly Easy Tomato Sauce

2 TB Olive Oil

2 Cups Chopped Red Onion

1 TB Italian Seasoning

1 Grated Garlic Clove

1 Cup Dry White Wine OR Veggie Broth

2 Cans (15 oz) Fire Roasted Tomatoes

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Step One

Preheat the oven to 350F. Heat the oil in a sauté pan and cook the onion with the Italian Seasoning over medium heat until soft about 5 minutes. Add the garlic clove and cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the wine and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step Two

Add the tomatoes, oregano and a healthy sprinkle of salt and pepper, cook over medium heat for 20 - 30 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.

Spring Pizza – Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Asparagus and Pesto Topped Creamy Goat Cheese Pizza topping your favorite tomato sauce