Recipes

Recipes: Flavorful Seafood Bites

Chef Kitura Smith shares everything from salmon sliders to egg white frittata minis for fresh summer bites.

Brighten up your summer with these fresh and flavorful seafood dishes from Chef Kitura. Be sure to tag @ATLandCo when you try out her simple and delicious recipes.

SHRIMP BITES with GUACAMOLE & CUCUMBER

  • Guacamole
  • Avocados (Ripe)
  • Cilantro
  • Jalapeno
  • Lime juice/Zest
  • Red Onions (Diced)
  • Tomatoes (Diced)
  • Sliced Cucumbers (1/4 inch. – ½ inch thick)
  • Shrimp (Peeled & Deveined)
Credit: WXIA

EGG WHITE FRITTATA MINIS

  • Egg Whites
  • Goat Cheese
  • Protein (Shrimp)
  • Sautéed Veggies (Bell Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes)
Credit: WXIA

SALMON SLIDERS

  • Arugula
  • Brioche Bun
  • Broccoli Slaw
  • Salmon
  • Special Sauce

