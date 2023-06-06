Ricotta Gnocchi with Lemon Cream Recipe

Chef Andrea Rodella shares a tasty Italian recipe on 'Atlanta & Company.'

Be transported to Italia with Chef Andrea Rodella and his Ricotta Gnocchi. Enjoy the recipe below and tag @ATLandCo when you do.

Gnocchi Ingredients:

1 lb of Ricotta

1 Whole Egg

½ Cup of Parmesan

1 Cup of AP Flour

2 Lemons

½ Tsp of Salt

Lemon Creme sauce (recipe + amount below)

Juice from 2 Lemons

1 Cup of Olive Oil

1 Bunch of Asparagus (Pencil)

10 baby zucchine

1 Cup of Shelled Peas

½ Cup of Goat Cheese (Crumbled)

2 Cups of Arugula

Lemon Cream Ingredients

1 Quart of Heavy Cream

2 Tablespoons of Lemon Juice

1 Teaspoon of Garlic-Minced

1 Teaspoon of Shallot-Minced

1 Teaspoon of Fresh, Minced Basi

½ cup of White Wine

1 Teaspoon of Lemon Zest

½ Teaspoon of Xanthan Gum

Ricotta Gnocchi Recipe:

To make gnocchi, combine ricotta, eggs, salt, nutmeg, parmesan, and lemon zest in a robot coupe until smooth. Add flour to the mixture to form a dough, adjusting as needed for consistency. Roll the dough into a 3/4 inch log on a floured surface and cut into gnocchi-sized pieces. Blanch in salty water and let cool. Sear the gnocchi in batches in a pan with olive oil until golden brown on both sides, then set aside. In the same pan, add a little more oil then proceed to cook the vegetables with salt and pepper. Deglaze with lemon juice and add the gnocchi to the pan. Pour in Lemon creme sauce (recipe below), and reduce the sauce to desired consistency. Garnish with goat cheese and fresh arugula leaves before serving.

Lemon Cream Recipe