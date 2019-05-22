Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares salsa inspo:

MAY is National Salsa Month! Did you know the word SALSA means "sauce" in Spanish? We’ll sauce it up with 3 different salsas and the delicious ways to use them.

Salsa Fresca (Fresh Salsa)

5 or 6 large ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped)

½ Cup Radishes, chopped

½ Cup Carrots, chopped

2 Jalapenos, minced

2 Cups Cilantro, chopped

2 TB Lime Juice

Sea Salt to taste

Combine all ingredients. For best flavor let sit for 1 hour.

Georgia Vidalia and Corn Salsa

3 Cups Chopped Vidalia Onion

2 Large Tomatoes, chopped

1 ½ Cups Fresh or Frozen *Corn, (about 3 ears)

1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

1/3 Cup Basil, Chiffonade or thinly sliced

2 TB Lime Juice

1 Tsp Raw Sugar

Add the Vidalia onion to a bowl of ice water while you prep the rest of the ingredients.. Add the tomatoes to a colander and salt the tomatoes. Add the corn, red pepper flakes, basil, lime juice and sugar to a large bowl. Drain the onions and add, then add the tomatoes., Season to taste with salt and pepper.

*Cook the corn in the microwave at high power for about 3 minutes or until tender.

Black-Eyed Pea Salsa

1 Cup Minced Red Onion

½ Cup Chopped County Ham or Prosciutto

2 Cloves Garlic, Grated

½ Tsp Ground Cumin

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

1 Bag Frozen Black Eyed Peas or (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained

1 (14 1/2 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained

1/3 Cup Chopped Cilantro

2 TB Chopped Pickled Jalapeno Pepper

Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium heat until hot. Add onion, bacon and garlic, and sauté' about 5 minutes. Stir in cumin and next 3 ingredients; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and jalapeno.

Perfect Wine Pair?

A juicy fruit forward California Zinfandel is a perfect match for the sweet heat of the salsas. I am going to Lodi for this bottle, the classic region in California.