Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares salsa inspo:
MAY is National Salsa Month! Did you know the word SALSA means "sauce" in Spanish? We’ll sauce it up with 3 different salsas and the delicious ways to use them.
Salsa Fresca (Fresh Salsa)
- 5 or 6 large ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped)
- ½ Cup Radishes, chopped
- ½ Cup Carrots, chopped
- 2 Jalapenos, minced
- 2 Cups Cilantro, chopped
- 2 TB Lime Juice
- Sea Salt to taste
Combine all ingredients. For best flavor let sit for 1 hour.
Georgia Vidalia and Corn Salsa
- 3 Cups Chopped Vidalia Onion
- 2 Large Tomatoes, chopped
- 1 ½ Cups Fresh or Frozen *Corn, (about 3 ears)
- 1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes
1/3 Cup Basil, Chiffonade or thinly sliced
2 TB Lime Juice
1 Tsp Raw Sugar
- Sea Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Add the Vidalia onion to a bowl of ice water while you prep the rest of the ingredients.. Add the tomatoes to a colander and salt the tomatoes. Add the corn, red pepper flakes, basil, lime juice and sugar to a large bowl. Drain the onions and add, then add the tomatoes., Season to taste with salt and pepper.
*Cook the corn in the microwave at high power for about 3 minutes or until tender.
Black-Eyed Pea Salsa
- 1 Cup Minced Red Onion
- ½ Cup Chopped County Ham or Prosciutto
- 2 Cloves Garlic, Grated
- ½ Tsp Ground Cumin
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Bag Frozen Black Eyed Peas or (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained
- 1 (14 1/2 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/3 Cup Chopped Cilantro
- 2 TB Chopped Pickled Jalapeno Pepper
Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium heat until hot. Add onion, bacon and garlic, and sauté' about 5 minutes. Stir in cumin and next 3 ingredients; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and jalapeno.
Perfect Wine Pair?
A juicy fruit forward California Zinfandel is a perfect match for the sweet heat of the salsas. I am going to Lodi for this bottle, the classic region in California.