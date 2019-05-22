Taste and Savor's healthy chef Nancy Waldeck shares salsa inspo:

MAY is National Salsa Month! Did you know the word SALSA means "sauce" in Spanish? We’ll sauce it up with 3 different salsas and the delicious ways to use them.

Chef Nancy Waldeck
WXIA

Salsa Fresca (Fresh Salsa)

  • 5 or 6 large ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped)
  • ½ Cup Radishes, chopped
  • ½ Cup Carrots, chopped
  • 2 Jalapenos, minced
  • 2 Cups Cilantro, chopped
  • 2 TB Lime Juice
  • Sea Salt to taste

Combine all ingredients. For best flavor let sit for 1 hour.

National Salsa Month
WXIA

Georgia Vidalia and Corn Salsa

  • 3 Cups Chopped Vidalia Onion
  • 2 Large Tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 ½ Cups Fresh or Frozen *Corn, (about 3 ears)
  • 1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes
    1/3 Cup Basil, Chiffonade or thinly sliced
    2 TB Lime Juice
    1 Tsp Raw Sugar
  • Sea Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Add the Vidalia onion to a bowl of ice water while you prep the rest of the ingredients.. Add the tomatoes to a colander and salt the tomatoes. Add the corn, red pepper flakes, basil, lime juice and sugar to a large bowl. Drain the onions and add, then add the tomatoes., Season to taste with salt and pepper.

*Cook the corn in the microwave at high power for about 3 minutes or until tender.

Black-Eyed Pea Salsa
WXIA

Black-Eyed Pea Salsa

  • 1 Cup Minced Red Onion
  • ½ Cup Chopped County Ham or Prosciutto
  • 2 Cloves Garlic, Grated
  • ½ Tsp Ground Cumin
  • ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 Bag Frozen Black Eyed Peas or (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained
  • 1 (14 1/2 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/3 Cup Chopped Cilantro
  • 2 TB Chopped Pickled Jalapeno Pepper

Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium heat until hot. Add onion, bacon and garlic, and sauté' about 5 minutes. Stir in cumin and next 3 ingredients; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and jalapeno.

Perfect Wine Pair?

A juicy fruit forward California Zinfandel is a perfect match for the sweet heat of the salsas. I am going to Lodi for this bottle, the classic region in California.