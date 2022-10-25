Soup Season Recipe: Slow-Cooked Corona Premier Roasted Veggie Stew

Get warm and cozy this soup season with a tasty new vegan recipe. Chef Mali Wilson shared a Corona Premier slow cooker vegetable stew, perfect for the season.
Ingredients:
• 2 bell peppers, cut in large slices
• 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into cubes
• Zucchini, cut in thick slices
• 1/2 cup peeled garlic cloves
• Carrots
• Apples
• Pumpkin
• 1/2 cup Corona Premier
• Squash
• Red Onion
• Salt, herbs of choice, and oil (roughly 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, and 2 tbsp olive oil)
Corona Premier low-calorie beer gives the roasted vegetables a wonderful flavor.
Instructions:
Add oil to your slow cooker and then add all the vegetables . Add Corona Premier and season with salt, herbs, and oil, then stir to evenly coat.
Cook 3 hours on high (or longer on low), stirring just once every hour or so. It's almost like a stew or soup when done. Cooking it longer will make the veggies a softer texture than oven-roasted veggies, but the flavor from the Corona and longer cooking time makes it delicious and savory.
Chef Mali's Corona Premier Skinny Fall AppleTini
**Soak apples in vodka for a few days in refrigerator!**
- 1.5 ounce Corona Premier
- 1.5 ounce Apple-Soaked Vodka
- (Bartender's Note: Dice 3 large apples and soak in vodka, at least overnight)
- ½ teaspoon Organic Agave Syrup
- 1.5 ounce Apple Cider
- 1 Cinnamon Stick