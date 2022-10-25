Soup Season Recipe: Slow-Cooked Corona Premier Roasted Veggie Stew

Celebrate soup season with Chef Mali Wilson and this Corona Premier Roasted Vegetable Stew.

Get warm and cozy this soup season with a tasty new vegan recipe. Chef Mali Wilson shared a Corona Premier slow cooker vegetable stew, perfect for the season.

Ingredients:

• 2 bell peppers, cut in large slices

• 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into cubes

• Zucchini, cut in thick slices

• 1/2 cup peeled garlic cloves

• Carrots

• Apples

• Pumpkin

• 1/2 cup Corona Premier

• Squash

• Granny Smith Apples

• Red Onion

• Salt, herbs of choice, and oil (roughly 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, and 2 tbsp olive oil)

Corona Premier low-calorie beer gives the roasted vegetables a wonderful flavor.

Instructions:

Add oil to your slow cooker and then add all the vegetables . Add Corona Premier and season with salt, herbs, and oil, then stir to evenly coat.

Cook 3 hours on high (or longer on low), stirring just once every hour or so. It's almost like a stew or soup when done. Cooking it longer will make the veggies a softer texture than oven-roasted veggies, but the flavor from the Corona and longer cooking time makes it delicious and savory.

