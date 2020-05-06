Summer Salad Recipes with Chef Nancy

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares two fresh summer salad recipes to celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day.

Celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day with a delicious summer salad! Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a couple quick and healthy recipes on Atlanta & Company:

Strawberry Jam Chicken Salad

The Dressing

1/4 Cup Strawberry Jam

1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

1 TB Dijon Mustard

3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Tsp each Salt and Black Pepper

8 Cups Spring Greens - Baby Spinach, Arugula, Watercress or other Lettuces

1 Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Shredded

1 Cup Shredded Red Cabbage

1 Cup Shredded Carrots

2 Cups Sliced Strawberries

4 Oz Goat Cheese, Crumbled

1/4 Thinly Sliced Green Onions

1/2 Cup Toasted Slivered or Sliced Almonds

Step One To make the dressing, add the jam, vinegar, mustard and oil to a jar and shake well. Season with the salt and pepper.

Step Two To make the salad, arrange the salad ingredients on a large platter. Drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with almonds.

Georgia Vidalia, Tomato, and Chicken Corn Salad

3 Cups Chopped Vidalia Onion, about 2 small onions

1 Cup Chopped Grape Tomatoes

1 ½ Cups Fresh or Frozen *Corn, (about 3 ears)

1 Jalapeño, Chopped

1 Rotisserie Chicken Breast, shredded

Julienned Basil for Garnish (Basil cut in thin strips)

2 TB Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

1 Tsp Raw Sugar

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

2 Large Juicy Ripe Tomatoes, sliced

Add the Vidalia onion to a bowl of ice water while you prep the rest of the ingredients. Add the tomatoes to a colander and sprinkle with salt, allow the tomatoes to drain. Add the corn, jalapeño, chicken, basil, lime juice and sugar to a large bowl. Drain the onions and add, then add the chopped tomatoes. Scoop the salad out on the sliced tomatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

*Cook the corn in the microwave at high power for about 5 minutes or until tender.