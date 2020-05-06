x
Summer Salad Recipes with Chef Nancy

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares two fresh summer salad recipes to celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day.

Celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day with a delicious summer salad! Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a couple quick and healthy recipes on Atlanta & Company:

Strawberry Jam Chicken Salad

The Dressing

  • 1/4 Cup Strawberry Jam
  • 1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 TB Dijon Mustard
  • 3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1/2 Tsp each Salt and Black Pepper
Credit: WXIA
Chef Nancy's Strawberry Jam Chicken Salad
  • 8 Cups Spring Greens - Baby Spinach, Arugula, Watercress or other Lettuces 
  • 1 Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Shredded
  • 1 Cup Shredded Red Cabbage
  • 1 Cup Shredded Carrots
  • 2 Cups Sliced Strawberries
  • 4 Oz Goat Cheese, Crumbled
  • 1/4 Thinly Sliced Green Onions
  • 1/2 Cup Toasted Slivered or Sliced Almonds 

Step One To make the dressing, add the jam, vinegar, mustard and oil to a jar and shake well. Season with the salt and pepper.

Step Two To make the salad, arrange the salad ingredients on a large platter. Drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with almonds.

Credit: WXIA
Georgia Vidalia, Tomato, and Chicken Corn Salad

  • 3 Cups Chopped Vidalia Onion, about 2 small onions
  • 1 Cup Chopped Grape Tomatoes
  • 1 ½ Cups Fresh or Frozen *Corn, (about 3 ears)
  • 1 Jalapeño, Chopped
  • 1 Rotisserie Chicken Breast, shredded
  • Julienned Basil for Garnish (Basil cut in thin strips)
  • 2 TB Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
  • 1 Tsp Raw Sugar
  • Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper
  • 2 Large Juicy Ripe Tomatoes, sliced

Add the Vidalia onion to a bowl of ice water while you prep the rest of the ingredients. Add the tomatoes to a colander and sprinkle with salt, allow the tomatoes to drain. Add the corn, jalapeño, chicken, basil, lime juice and sugar to a large bowl. Drain the onions and add, then add the chopped tomatoes. Scoop the salad out on the sliced tomatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

*Cook the corn in the microwave at high power for about 5 minutes or until tender.

What to drink with summer salads? It's rosé season! Rose is made and enjoyed all over the world - I’m sipping a beautiful salmon-colored rose from Lodi, California. Made from the Grenache grape, it is made in the traditional Provence style, redolent of strawberries and cherries.

Credit: WXIA
Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck

