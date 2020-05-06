Summer Salad Recipes with Chef Nancy

Celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day with a delicious summer salad! Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a couple quick and healthy recipes on Atlanta & Company:
Strawberry Jam Chicken Salad
The Dressing
- 1/4 Cup Strawberry Jam
- 1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 TB Dijon Mustard
- 3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/2 Tsp each Salt and Black Pepper
- 8 Cups Spring Greens - Baby Spinach, Arugula, Watercress or other Lettuces
- 1 Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Shredded
- 1 Cup Shredded Red Cabbage
- 1 Cup Shredded Carrots
- 2 Cups Sliced Strawberries
- 4 Oz Goat Cheese, Crumbled
- 1/4 Thinly Sliced Green Onions
- 1/2 Cup Toasted Slivered or Sliced Almonds
Step One To make the dressing, add the jam, vinegar, mustard and oil to a jar and shake well. Season with the salt and pepper.
Step Two To make the salad, arrange the salad ingredients on a large platter. Drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with almonds.
Georgia Vidalia, Tomato, and Chicken Corn Salad
- 3 Cups Chopped Vidalia Onion, about 2 small onions
- 1 Cup Chopped Grape Tomatoes
- 1 ½ Cups Fresh or Frozen *Corn, (about 3 ears)
- 1 Jalapeño, Chopped
- 1 Rotisserie Chicken Breast, shredded
- Julienned Basil for Garnish (Basil cut in thin strips)
- 2 TB Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
- 1 Tsp Raw Sugar
- Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper
- 2 Large Juicy Ripe Tomatoes, sliced
Add the Vidalia onion to a bowl of ice water while you prep the rest of the ingredients. Add the tomatoes to a colander and sprinkle with salt, allow the tomatoes to drain. Add the corn, jalapeño, chicken, basil, lime juice and sugar to a large bowl. Drain the onions and add, then add the chopped tomatoes. Scoop the salad out on the sliced tomatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
*Cook the corn in the microwave at high power for about 5 minutes or until tender.
What to drink with summer salads? It's rosé season! Rose is made and enjoyed all over the world - I’m sipping a beautiful salmon-colored rose from Lodi, California. Made from the Grenache grape, it is made in the traditional Provence style, redolent of strawberries and cherries.
