Taco twofer: Shrimp Tacos with Avacado Salsa & Cilantro Sauce; Berry Good & Chocolatey Taco for dessert

It's not Taco Tuesday, but here's a Taco twofer from Chef Kevin Belton nonetheless.

NEW ORLEANS —

Here's what you'll need:

Shrimp Tacos:

  • 20 medium shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/4 tsp.  onion powder 
  • 1/4 tsp.  kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp.  olive oil
  • squeeze of lime, optional

Avocado Salsa:

  • 1 tomato, seeded and chopped
  • 1 avocado, peeled, seeded and cut into chunks
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice from half a lime
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Cilantro Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 6 small flour tortillas corn tortillas can also be used

Berry Good & Chocolatey Dessert Taco:

  • 6 (6-in.) flour tortillas
  • 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
  • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 3 Tbsp. powdered sugar, plus more for serving
  • 6 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/3 cup hazelnut-chocolate spread (such as Nutella)
  • 1/2 cup sliced strawberries (about 6 strawberries)

Here's how to put it together:

  • In a medium bowl whisk together olive oil, garlic, cumin, chili and onion powders, and salt. 
  • Add in shrimp and toss to coat completely. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or up to 24 hours. 
  • Heat a large heavy-duty or cast-iron skillet on high heat for 2 minutes. Add the olive oil and shrimp. 
  • Cook shrimp in a skillet over medium-high heat until pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and finish with a squeeze of lime.
  • Combine tomato, avocado, jalapeno, salt, pepper, lime juice, and cilantro in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside. If not using right away, place a piece of plastic wrap inside the bowl and directly over salsa to prevent discoloration and refrigerate.
  • Stir sour-cream with cilantro and lime juice in a small bowl; set aside. 
  • Grill tortillas on the stovetop over the flame until lightly charred. 
  • Spoon avocado salsa generously over warm tortillas, then top with 3 shrimp and drizzle with sour cream sauce. 
  • Serve tacos with lime wedges on the side. 

Ready for dessert?

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 
  • Roll sheets of aluminum foil into 3 loose rolls, each measuring approximately 17 inches long, 1 1/2 inches wide and 4 inches tall. 
  • Place rolls parallel on a rimmed baking sheet.
  • Stir together sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. 
  • Brush melted butter evenly on both sides of tortillas, and sprinkle both sides evenly with sugar mixture.
  •  Drape 2 tortillas over each foil roll, so that they form a taco shell shape.
  • Bake tortillas in the preheated oven until tortillas hold their shape and are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Transfer shells to a wire rack, and cool completely. 
  • Combine cream and powdered sugar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. 
  • Add cream cheese and hazelnut-chocolate spread; beat until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Spoon about 1/3 cup filling into each Taco Shell. 
  • Top each taco with some strawberries. Dust tacos with powdered sugar.
  • Enjoy!

