Taco twofer: Shrimp Tacos with Avacado Salsa & Cilantro Sauce; Berry Good & Chocolatey Taco for dessert

NEW ORLEANS —
Here's what you'll need:
Shrimp Tacos:
- 20 medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- squeeze of lime, optional
Avocado Salsa:
- 1 tomato, seeded and chopped
- 1 avocado, peeled, seeded and cut into chunks
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice from half a lime
- 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
Cilantro Sauce:
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 6 small flour tortillas corn tortillas can also be used
Berry Good & Chocolatey Dessert Taco:
- 6 (6-in.) flour tortillas
- 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 3 Tbsp. powdered sugar, plus more for serving
- 6 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1/3 cup hazelnut-chocolate spread (such as Nutella)
- 1/2 cup sliced strawberries (about 6 strawberries)
Here's how to put it together:
- In a medium bowl whisk together olive oil, garlic, cumin, chili and onion powders, and salt.
- Add in shrimp and toss to coat completely. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or up to 24 hours.
- Heat a large heavy-duty or cast-iron skillet on high heat for 2 minutes. Add the olive oil and shrimp.
- Cook shrimp in a skillet over medium-high heat until pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and finish with a squeeze of lime.
- Combine tomato, avocado, jalapeno, salt, pepper, lime juice, and cilantro in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside. If not using right away, place a piece of plastic wrap inside the bowl and directly over salsa to prevent discoloration and refrigerate.
- Stir sour-cream with cilantro and lime juice in a small bowl; set aside.
- Grill tortillas on the stovetop over the flame until lightly charred.
- Spoon avocado salsa generously over warm tortillas, then top with 3 shrimp and drizzle with sour cream sauce.
- Serve tacos with lime wedges on the side.
Ready for dessert?
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Roll sheets of aluminum foil into 3 loose rolls, each measuring approximately 17 inches long, 1 1/2 inches wide and 4 inches tall.
- Place rolls parallel on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Stir together sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- Brush melted butter evenly on both sides of tortillas, and sprinkle both sides evenly with sugar mixture.
- Drape 2 tortillas over each foil roll, so that they form a taco shell shape.
- Bake tortillas in the preheated oven until tortillas hold their shape and are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Transfer shells to a wire rack, and cool completely.
- Combine cream and powdered sugar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes.
- Add cream cheese and hazelnut-chocolate spread; beat until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Spoon about 1/3 cup filling into each Taco Shell.
- Top each taco with some strawberries. Dust tacos with powdered sugar.
- Enjoy!
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.