Tasty Tuna Salad and Corona Premier

Chef Mali Wilson whips up a tasty tuna pasta salad and toasts with a 90-calorie Corona Premier. Get the recipe below and feed the whole family with ease.
Ingredients:
- Dried Pasta: For your base, grab 4 cups of dried pasta
- Red Onions: about 6 tablespoons, finely chopped
- Chopped Carrots: Add texture and nutrients with 1 cup
- Chopped Celery: For more antioxidants, add in 1 cup of chopped celery. Did you know celery is great for ridding your body of free radicals?!
- 2 Boiled Eggs, chopped and cooled
- Tuna: Finally, the star of the salad! Three 4-oz cans of tuna, drained
Dressing:
- Mayonnaise: 1/3 cup
- Dijon Mustard: 1 tbsp of dijon mustard adds a slight bite
- Garlic powder: Add 2 cloves minced or 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- Dried Dill: 1 tsp
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Shake of paprika
Boil pasta to al dente, add all ingredients, fold in lightly, and enjoy!