Recipes

Tasty Tuna Salad and Corona Premier

Chef Mali Wilson whips up a tasty tuna pasta salad and toasts with a refreshing Corona Premier.

Chef Mali Wilson whips up a tasty tuna pasta salad and toasts with a 90-calorie Corona Premier. Get the recipe below and feed the whole family with ease.

Ingredients:

  • Dried Pasta: For your base, grab 4 cups of dried pasta
  • Red Onions: about 6 tablespoons, finely chopped
  • Chopped Carrots: Add texture and nutrients with 1 cup
  • Chopped Celery: For more antioxidants, add in 1 cup of chopped celery. Did you know celery is great for ridding your body of free radicals?!
  • 2 Boiled Eggs, chopped and cooled
  • Tuna: Finally, the star of the salad! Three 4-oz cans of tuna, drained

Dressing:

  • Mayonnaise: 1/3 cup
  • Dijon Mustard: 1 tbsp of dijon mustard adds a slight bite
  • Garlic powder: Add 2 cloves minced or 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • Dried Dill: 1 tsp
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • Shake of paprika

Boil pasta to al dente, add all ingredients, fold in lightly, and enjoy!

Credit: WXIA

