Reese's selling super-sized cup for Thanksgiving

Consider it a new kind of pie.

ATLANTA — Reese's wants to make sure their treats are on your Thanksgiving table.

The Hershey Company, who owns the Reese's brand, is offering the largest peanut butter cup ever. 

The 9-inch peanut butter and chocolate desert seems similar in size to one's average pecan or apple pie, but it's quite literally a heavy sweet. 

Weighing in at three-and-a-half pounds, and that's without whipped cream, the limited-time holiday pie promises to pack a punch for any sweet tooth. 

People hoping to try a slice will have to fork over $44.99 for the whole pie. Those interested will have to place their order soon on Hershey's website, as the pie is almost sold out.

    

