Reese's selling super-sized cup for Thanksgiving

Consider it a new kind of pie.

ATLANTA — Reese's wants to make sure their treats are on your Thanksgiving table.

The Hershey Company, who owns the Reese's brand, is offering the largest peanut butter cup ever.

The 9-inch peanut butter and chocolate desert seems similar in size to one's average pecan or apple pie, but it's quite literally a heavy sweet.

Weighing in at three-and-a-half pounds, and that's without whipped cream, the limited-time holiday pie promises to pack a punch for any sweet tooth.