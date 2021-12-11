Reese's selling super-sized cup for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — Reese's wants to make sure their treats are on your Thanksgiving table.
The Hershey Company, who owns the Reese's brand, is offering the largest peanut butter cup ever.
The 9-inch peanut butter and chocolate desert seems similar in size to one's average pecan or apple pie, but it's quite literally a heavy sweet.
Weighing in at three-and-a-half pounds, and that's without whipped cream, the limited-time holiday pie promises to pack a punch for any sweet tooth.
People hoping to try a slice will have to fork over $44.99 for the whole pie. Those interested will have to place their order soon on Hershey's website, as the pie is almost sold out.