Iconic landmark Atlanta restaurant closes its doors after 68 years

Many of the restaurant's recipes are over a 100 years old.

ATLANTA — After nearly seven decades of service, Atlanta is losing an iconic landmark.

Rhodes Bakery has been embedded in area for 68 years but will now be closing the doors to its Cheshire Bridge Road location on Friday.

But don't fret, fans of the delicious bakery will still have a restaurant to visit -- even if Atlanta residents will have to drive a little further to get there.

Now well into their 70s, brothers Tommy Rhodes and George Rhodes made the decision to continue operating their Roswell location, 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger reported. 

It's there the bakers' over 100-year-old recipes will live on.

However, patrons looking to get one last taste of the classic Rhodes Bakery in Atlanta will have until closing time 4 p.m. Friday to grab their favorite treats.

When news came tonight, Rhodes Bakery of Cheshire Bridge Road was closing after 68 years in its building, it wasn’t much...

Posted by Jeff Hullinger 11Alive on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

