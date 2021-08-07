Here's how you can score a free Chick-fil-A milkshake

You and a friend have a chance to get a free Chick-Fil-A milkshake.

ATLANTA — You can score a free milkshake at Chick-Fil-A this holiday season.

The fast-food company is launching a holiday campaign with a new animated short film. According to a statement from the chicken chain, people can watch the short film online and complete an "interactive web experience" to receive a sweet surprise.

Participants will get a printed recipe card with a free, seasonal peppermint chip milkshake for themselves and a friend, too, the company says.

"This year, the films’ main character Sam is back for a new adventure in the magical town of Evergreen Hills. With her friend CeCe, she visits a whimsical bakery called “The Whoopsery” where they learn a valuable lesson about turning life’s unexpected moments into something wonderful," the statement reads.

The chain's peppermint chip milkshake is described as being made with the company's ice cream and chips of peppermint bark, all hand-spun the "old-fashioned way" and topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

This is the third year Chick-Fil-A is holding the holiday campaign. The company says the offer stands while supplies last.