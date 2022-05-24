Shake Shack proposed to replace longtime West Midtown burger joint

The Atlanta Business Chronicle obtained a building permit application.

ATLANTA — Popular burger chain Shake Shack will be opening a brand new location in Atlanta's West Midtown area, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, replacing another Atlanta burger business that's been there for over 10 years..

The new location will replace Yeah Burger on Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District, according to a building permit application obtained by the publication.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle noted that the plans include a 2,400-square-foot restaurant with a 915-square-foot patio. They add that the construction is estimated to cost $910,000, per the application. According to them, Shake Shack declined to comment.

The space is currently being occupied by Yeah Burger, who moved into the location back in 2010 and briefly closed during the pandemic. When they reopened, owners Erik Maier and Kelly Wallace decided to adopt a vegetarian based menu. A couple months later, animal meat returned.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's reporting, Maier told local media that the meatless menu simply wasn't profitable, hence the return of the old menu.