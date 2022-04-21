This is where Slutty Vegan is opening a new restaurant

This will be the burger-joint's fifth outpost.

ATHENS, Ga. — Slutty Vegan is going to the Dawgs.

Atlanta's popular vegan burger joint is setting up shop in the hometown of the Georgia Bulldogs. Slutty Vegan's Athens location is slated to open next month.

Pinky Cole, the owner and mastermind behind Slutty Vegan, is also expanding her brand to Brooklyn, New York. With her empire expanding into Athens, the entrepreneur will have five locations since launching Slutty Vegan in 2018.