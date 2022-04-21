This is where Slutty Vegan is opening a new restaurant

ATHENS, Ga. — Slutty Vegan is going to the Dawgs.
Atlanta's popular vegan burger joint is setting up shop in the hometown of the Georgia Bulldogs. Slutty Vegan's Athens location is slated to open next month.
Pinky Cole, the owner and mastermind behind Slutty Vegan, is also expanding her brand to Brooklyn, New York. With her empire expanding into Athens, the entrepreneur will have five locations since launching Slutty Vegan in 2018.
The new Athens eatery will be located on the edge of The University of Georgia’s campus at 700 Baxter Street. According to a news release, customers can expect Slutty Vegan's iconic plant-based burgers as well as other menu items "all donning racy names." The restaurant will offer a carry-out and a takeout-friendly menu as well.