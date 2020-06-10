Atlanta's Slutty Vegan eyes out-of-state expansion

Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole brought her food truck to Birmingham, Alabama, sparking long lines.

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta vegan restaurant with a huge cult following is hoping to have a brick-and-mortar location in metro Birmingham within six months, reported the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole brought her food truck to the Alabama city's Five Points West community on Wednesday, sparking long lines with folks eager to try the vegan fare. The restaurant currently has a location in Atlanta on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. (Read more on the Atlanta Business Chronicle)

While in Birmingham, Cole said she is eyeing multiple places in the metro for setting up her Black, female-owned business that has grown from its founding in 2018 to a multimillion-dollar company with a huge following. In addition to her Atlanta storefront, Cole has purchased locations in Jonesboro and Edgewood.

The restaurant, which specializes in 100 percent, plant-based vegan burgers, initially was just a delivery service powered by an Instagram account. Soon, though, the word-of-mouth business garnered a cult following - enough for Cole to turn the ghost restaurant into a food truck.

Cole told 11Alive she launched her restaurant because Atlanta needed a late-night, all-vegan menu of burgers and ice cream.