Slutty Vegan breakfast ingredients released in select Targets across metro Atlanta

Foodies can also shop Pinky Cole-Hayes' renowned slut dust, Hot-Lanta Buffalo Cheese and Bangin' Spinach Artichoke side dips.

ATLANTA — Pinky Cole-Hayes has raised the bar for restaurateurs across the metro yet again.

Atlantans can now find Slutty Vegan's slutty strips and slut dust in select Atlanta Targets for foodies to enjoy in the comforts of their home.

In an Instagram post, Cole-Hayes declared "Breakfast will never be the same." Instagram users commented congratulations and cries for Cole-Hayes to release her products in more targets across the nation.

One user commented, "Welp now I have a reason to go to Target."

Another user commented, "Immediately heads to my Target app, praying we have it in our area!"

Fans of Slutty Vegan can also find its Hot-Lanta Buffalo Cheese & Bangin' Spinach Artichoke Side Dips at Target as well.

This new release comes after Cole-Hayes also posted security video of a man breaking into the Slutty Vegan Jonesboro location.

Despite the minor setback -- a break-in at her cashless restaurant, Cole-Hayes continues to give back to a community that has given her so much. The women of Spelman College can finally start counting down to the opening of another Slutty Vegan location on their campus.

"Just in time for the new academic year, Spelman College is excited to partner with Bon Appétit to create a new dining experience that reflects the College's culture of excellence," Spelman College said in a social media post.

This will be Slutty Vegan's second college campus and first HBCU location. Cole-Hayes opened a Slutty Vegan on Georgia Tech's campus back in March.

Target locations carrying Slutty Vegan products