Slutty Vegan expands into Dallas

DALLAS — Arguably Atlanta's favorite vegan restaurant, Slutty Vegan, is expanding into the Lone Star State, according to a post on its Instagram story Thursday.

Its post said the Atlanta-based restaurant is opening a store in Dallas, Texas, with a hiring event starting on May 2.

Slutty Vegan already operates two New York and one Alabama restaurant. This location joins those three other locations that are outside of the Peach State.