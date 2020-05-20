x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Slutty Vegan expands into Dallas

Its Instagram post said the Atlanta-based restaurant is opening a store in Dallas, Texas, with a hiring event starting on May 2.
Credit: AP
In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo, Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan restaurants and food trucks, wipes down a sign on her storefront in Atlanta. Through her Pinky Cole Foundation, she’s been paying the rent for small businesses that are struggling. “Black-owned businesses, we’ve always landed at the bottom of the totem pole as it relates to resources,” Cole said. “We put our blood, sweat and tears into these businesses and everything you’ve worked hard for can be lost in a matter of days.” (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

DALLAS — Arguably Atlanta's favorite vegan restaurant, Slutty Vegan, is expanding into the Lone Star State, according to a post on its Instagram story Thursday. 

Its post said the Atlanta-based restaurant is opening a store in Dallas, Texas, with a hiring event starting on May 2. 

Slutty Vegan already operates two New York and one Alabama restaurant. This location joins those three other locations that are outside of the Peach State. 

The famed vegan brand brought its plant-based food to Truist Park earlier in April just in time for the Atlanta Braves' first home game of the season. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Families in metro Atlanta reporting more missing SNAP benefits

Before You Leave, Check This Out