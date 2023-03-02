Congrats, grads! Slutty Vegan offers free burger to the Class of 2023

The offer runs through Wednesday, May 31, and includes a free "Fussy Hussy." Here's what you need to do if you want to grab a bite.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based vegan burger chain Slutty Vegan is offering the Class of 2023 a free burger to help celebrate graduation!

All high school and college graduates -- who want to grab a bite to eat -- just need to wear their cap and/or gown to any Slutty vegan location. In Georgia, there are five locations to choose from: Ralph David, Jonesboro, Edgewood, Gwinnett and Georgia Tech.

The offer runs through Wednesday, May 31, and includes a free "Fussy Hussy." In a social media post, Slutty Vegan gave the plant-based burger the superlative "Most Likely to Succeed."

The mouth-watering patty is filled with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato. It also has Slut Sauce and it's served with a vegan Hawaiian bun.

In Atlanta, Clark Atlanta graduates have already celebrated their commencement with Slutty Vegan. You can watch the graduation celebrations below:

We want to wish a CONGRATS HEAUX to the illustrious Clark Atlanta University from the #SluttyGang! We got the entire Class of 2023 SLUTTIFIED for graduation with FREE burgers & fries! 🎉🎓



Find a way or make way… If you're in town, just pull up to any of our 5 locations in GA‼️