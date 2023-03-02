Congrats, grads! Slutty Vegan offers free burger to the Class of 2023

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based vegan burger chain Slutty Vegan is offering the Class of 2023 a free burger to help celebrate graduation!
All high school and college graduates -- who want to grab a bite to eat -- just need to wear their cap and/or gown to any Slutty vegan location. In Georgia, there are five locations to choose from: Ralph David, Jonesboro, Edgewood, Gwinnett and Georgia Tech.
The offer runs through Wednesday, May 31, and includes a free "Fussy Hussy." In a social media post, Slutty Vegan gave the plant-based burger the superlative "Most Likely to Succeed."
The mouth-watering patty is filled with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato. It also has Slut Sauce and it's served with a vegan Hawaiian bun.
In Atlanta, Clark Atlanta graduates have already celebrated their commencement with Slutty Vegan. You can watch the graduation celebrations below:
