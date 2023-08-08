Slutty Vegan to open permanent location at Atlanta airport

Here's where you'll soon be able to find a new vegan option at the airport.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based vegan burger chain Slutty Vegan announced Monday it's opening a new location at the world's busiest airport.

Owner Pinky Cole-Hayes took to Instagram to say, "I have the most ICONIC announcement of my professional career!!" She added Slutty Vegan had just won the bid for the permanent location at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Cole-Hayes said the new location will be at Concourse B.

"Y’all, this is the busiest airport in America, and my restaurant will be there!" Cole-Hayes exclaimed.

Slutty Vegan's new location is part of the airport's efforts to revamp its retail experience for travelers as part of ATL Skypointe Reimagined. Earlier this summer, airport officials announced it would reveal the new businesses that would call concourses B, C, E, and F home. More concessions are expected to open this fall.

“As we revitalize our concessions program, our goal is to elevate the passenger journey and leave a lasting impression of ATL as the gateway, not only to the world but to remarkable experiences,” airport General Manager Balram Bheodari previously said.

Now Slutty Vegan will be part of that lasting impression.

Earlier this year, Slutty Vegan also opened locations at Spelman College, Georgia Tech and Truist Park. Cole-Hayes also has an outpost in New York.